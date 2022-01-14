Truist Securities Weighs in on Exelixis, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Truist Securities raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Exelixis in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Securities analyst A. Goonewardene now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Truist Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $328.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EXEL. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $17.77 on Thursday. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,514,000 after buying an additional 612,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,596,000 after buying an additional 544,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,980 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,038,000 after purchasing an additional 531,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $297,321.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,353 shares of company stock worth $2,450,124 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

