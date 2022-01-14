Truist Securities Weighs in on Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securities lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst M. Roxland now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.93. Truist Securities has a “Hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $137.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 32.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 145.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,068 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

