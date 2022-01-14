Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.44.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,782,000 after purchasing an additional 677,558 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,876,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,823,000 after acquiring an additional 494,755 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,797,000 after acquiring an additional 373,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 572.3% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 395,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,882,000 after acquiring an additional 336,946 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

