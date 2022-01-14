Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Lifted to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$14.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$12.50.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRQ. downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.50.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TSE:TRQ opened at C$20.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.15 and a 12 month high of C$26.45. The company has a market cap of C$4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 6.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.91.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$784.19 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.