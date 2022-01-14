TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) Announces GBX 1.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON TFIF remained flat at $GBX 116.50 ($1.58) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 759,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,214. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 112.55. TwentyFour Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 104 ($1.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 117 ($1.59).

About TwentyFour Income Fund

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

