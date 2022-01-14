TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Declares GBX 0.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SMIF opened at GBX 96.11 ($1.30) on Friday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.47). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 96.08.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in Âless liquidÂ instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

