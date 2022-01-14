TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Declares GBX 0.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of SMIF opened at GBX 96.11 ($1.30) on Friday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.47). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 96.08.
About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
