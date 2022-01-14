Twitter, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Twitter in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securities analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the social networking company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Truist Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Twitter’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TWTR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.51.

Shares of TWTR opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of -161.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Twitter has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $300,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,717 shares of company stock worth $3,778,583 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 44,184.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 75,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 75,556 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 35,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 117,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

