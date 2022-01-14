Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Twitter were worth $9,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,896,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $478,549,000 after purchasing an additional 628,060 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 185,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 82,869 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,268 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $300,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,717 shares of company stock worth $3,778,583 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $38.70 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of -161.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWTR. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.51.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

