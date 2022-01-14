Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tyra Biosciences Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc. is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Tyra Biosciences stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.12. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,361. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55. Tyra Biosciences has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $31.36.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). On average, research analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,646,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,245,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,994,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyra Biosciences (TYRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.