Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,005,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,471 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Tyson Foods worth $1,658,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $93.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.59 and a 12 month high of $93.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

