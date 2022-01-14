Ubex (UBEX) Trading Up 14.8% This Week

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ubex has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $645,172.24 and $196,679.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

