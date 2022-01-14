UBS Group Lowers Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target to 1,350.00

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from 1,360.00 to 1,350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ANFGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1,059.00 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,318.17.

Antofagasta stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

