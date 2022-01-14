UBS Group Lowers E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Price Target to €11.00

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) had its price target cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from €11.50 ($13.07) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $13.85 on Friday. E.On has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74.
About E.On
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
