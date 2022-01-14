UBS Group Lowers E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Price Target to €11.00

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) had its price target cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from €11.50 ($13.07) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $13.85 on Friday. E.On has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that E.On will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About E.On

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

