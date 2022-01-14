UBS Group Raises Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Price Target to 285.00

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from 260.00 to 285.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNGPF. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Get Man Group alerts:

Shares of MNGPF remained flat at $$3.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. Man Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.23.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.