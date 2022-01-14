UBS Group Reiterates “€11.50” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.07) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.14) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €11.93 ($13.55).

Shares of FRA:EOAN traded up €0.23 ($0.27) during trading on Thursday, reaching €12.13 ($13.79). 7,696,239 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.95. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.27).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

