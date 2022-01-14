UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $63.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist raised their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.61.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a one year low of $37.85 and a one year high of $61.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

