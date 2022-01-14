UGAS (UGAS) Market Cap Tops $400,313.52

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. UGAS has a market capitalization of $400,313.52 and approximately $144,747.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UGAS has traded 41.5% lower against the US dollar.

About UGAS

UGAS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

