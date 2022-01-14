Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 94,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,419,125 shares.The stock last traded at $2.40 and had previously closed at $2.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Santander lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 138,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 40.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 6.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

