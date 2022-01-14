UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.75. 84,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 313,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

A number of research firms have commented on UNCRY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HSBC raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UniCredit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

