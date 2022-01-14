Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 29.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,786 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,946,000 after buying an additional 362,850 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,688,000 after purchasing an additional 225,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,574,000 after buying an additional 319,309 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,481,000 after purchasing an additional 185,426 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Unilever by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,080,000 after purchasing an additional 282,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

UL stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average of $54.76. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

