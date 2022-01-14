Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $276.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $249.00 to $276.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $254.72.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock opened at $247.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $256.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.