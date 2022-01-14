United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. is a parent company of United Bank and UB Community Development. It provides range of deposit products and loans, as well as other services such as Internet banking and brokerage services. United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. is based in ATMORE, Ala. “

Shares of OTCMKTS UBAB opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $13.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Bancorporation of Alabama will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile

United Bancorp of Alabama, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of United Bank. It provides commercial banking services in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Santa Rosa counties through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on March 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Atmore, AL.

