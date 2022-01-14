United States Steel (NYSE:X) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United States Steel from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.27.

United States Steel stock opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.11.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.81%.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.7% during the second quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 14,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 8.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

