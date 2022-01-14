UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,734 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $467.88. The company had a trading volume of 60,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,067. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The stock has a market cap of $440.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $469.85 and its 200 day moving average is $435.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.54.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

