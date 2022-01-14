UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Edward Jones

Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $500.54.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $467.43 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $469.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.71. The company has a market capitalization of $440.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

