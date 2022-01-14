Unum Group Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

Unum Group has raised its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Unum Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unum Group to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

NYSE:UNM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,296. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNM. Barclays decreased their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

