Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Up to $3.28

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.28, but opened at $3.35. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 37,140 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on UEC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $871.25 million, a PE ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 2.19.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,521,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 611,156 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Uranium Energy by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 150,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

