UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Shares Gap Down to $7.50

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $7.33. UserTesting shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 4,200 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USER shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UserTesting presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.87.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

