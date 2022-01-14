Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) & Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Head to Head Contrast

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Arch Therapeutics and Utah Medical Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and Utah Medical Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Therapeutics $10,000.00 2,651.07 -$6.24 million N/A N/A Utah Medical Products $42.18 million 7.82 $10.80 million $3.85 23.48

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than Arch Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and Utah Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -141.62% Utah Medical Products 29.22% 13.24% 12.16%

Volatility and Risk

Arch Therapeutics has a beta of -0.77, meaning that its share price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats Arch Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W. Norchi on September 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Framingham, MA.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology. The company was founded on April 21, 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, UT.

