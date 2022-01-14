Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Shares Gap Up to $297.48

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $297.48, but opened at $304.68. Vail Resorts shares last traded at $303.52, with a volume of 1,393 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.43.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.28 and a 200 day moving average of $323.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,742,000 after acquiring an additional 641,108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,634,000 after acquiring an additional 58,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,937,000 after acquiring an additional 63,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 67.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,566,000 after acquiring an additional 282,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.