Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.86 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will report $28.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $29.56 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $16.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $107.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.24 billion to $107.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $112.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $109.97 billion to $114.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $90,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 31.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

VLO traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $83.36. 3,031,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,211. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average is $71.35. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of -76.48, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $85.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -359.63%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

