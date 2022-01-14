Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Anthem by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 8.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Anthem by 2.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Anthem by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $449.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,770. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.04 and a 52 week high of $470.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $434.77 and a 200-day moving average of $403.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANTM. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $485.29.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

