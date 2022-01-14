Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $42,000 Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 769.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $575,744,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $447,802,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after buying an additional 1,710,310 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,269,000 after buying an additional 1,427,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 341.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,835,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,191 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $327,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 1,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $267,343.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,910 shares of company stock worth $10,089,007. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.22.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $2.27 on Friday, hitting $127.29. 21,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,827. The company has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.95 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

