Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $655,000 Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,904 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.62.

TD traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.01. 37,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,576. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.44. The stock has a market cap of $149.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.44%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

