Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 343 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the second quarter worth $84,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the second quarter worth $215,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the second quarter worth $283,000.

Shares of FNDB stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.85. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,750. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.75. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $59.64.

