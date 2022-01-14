Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 88 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 47.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.1% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,986. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.51 and a 200-day moving average of $220.37. The stock has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.71.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

