Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 958 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,835,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,108,000 after acquiring an additional 200,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,599,000 after buying an additional 313,651 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,619,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,606,000 after buying an additional 151,436 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,515,000 after buying an additional 40,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,079,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,366,000 after buying an additional 94,960 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.24. 11,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,539. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.19 and its 200 day moving average is $89.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.96 and a 52 week high of $92.47.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

