Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Valneva SE is based in Saint-Herblain, France. “

VALN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NASDAQ:VALN opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Valneva has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $67.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the third quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter valued at $659,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

