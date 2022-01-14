VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,166 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYD opened at $24.86 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $25.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.