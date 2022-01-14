Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $244.84 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.37 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

