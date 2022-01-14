Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,593 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $28,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 529.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,847,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,316 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,611,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,475 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,568,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,901,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,432,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,089,000 after purchasing an additional 993,391 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $51.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.18. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $52.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.958 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%.

