Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 341,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,391 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $46,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $149.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.28. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.