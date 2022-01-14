Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Stake Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,159 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vedanta by 58.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 538.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vedanta by 29.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vedanta in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vedanta in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEDL opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70. Vedanta Limited has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter.

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

