Veil (VEIL) Trading Up 10.8% Over Last Week

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Veil has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Veil coin can now be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $380.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,121.70 or 0.99975836 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00091789 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.91 or 0.00331331 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00018856 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.56 or 0.00439497 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00176545 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008354 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007593 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

