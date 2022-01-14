Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Down to $15.76

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.76, but opened at $15.17. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 645 shares.

VTYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.83). Equities analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences Inc will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.