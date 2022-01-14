Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.41) Per Share (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.54). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04.

VRCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

VRCA stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $228.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.04. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 856.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 286,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 117,442 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 25,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $243,000. 33.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 30,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $283,717.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

