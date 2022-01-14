Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Gap Down to $15.84

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.84, but opened at $15.40. Vertex shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 5,459 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VERX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1,374.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $110.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.92 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $11,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 20,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $421,722.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 832,602 shares of company stock valued at $12,304,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vertex by 469.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 13.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

