Vertical Research Downgrades Entergy (NYSE:ETR) to Hold

Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $117.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ETR. Mizuho upped their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Entergy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.33.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of ETR stock opened at $110.64 on Monday. Entergy has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 66.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Entergy by 40.8% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.