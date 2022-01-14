Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. decreased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 111,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,418. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. Viant Technology has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Viant Technology had a net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Viant Technology by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viant Technology (DSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.