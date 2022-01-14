Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $846,000 Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 195,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 124.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after buying an additional 536,225 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 273,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 24.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Axos Financial by 82.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 51,369 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of AX stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.09. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.51. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $325,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998 over the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.